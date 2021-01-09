HUNT (HUNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.55 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $3.55 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00106060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00443443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00222132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00050669 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt.

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.