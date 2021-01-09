Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.35. 126,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 69,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The company has a market cap of C$62.56 million and a P/E ratio of -47.59.

Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) Company Profile (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

