Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $4.95 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $989.75 million and $150.56 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00012067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LBank, Bibox and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00039052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00277777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,165.34 or 0.02842613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

