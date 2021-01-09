Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HYMC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hycroft Mining from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

HYMC stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Hycroft Mining news, CEO Diane R. Garrett acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $63,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,525 shares of company stock worth $893,140 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $39,427,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 27.0% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth about $930,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

