Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

HRNNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

