I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded I-Mab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.84.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.00. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,551,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.