IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IAG. ValuEngine lowered IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. CSFB set a $4.75 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.49 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

