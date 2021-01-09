Ian T. Clark Sells 2,690 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $142.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $2,100,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 32.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

