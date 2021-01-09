ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $214.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $215.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 91.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 13.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 196.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

