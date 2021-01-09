ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.33.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,556. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.11. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $158.01 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,207 shares of company stock worth $26,361,140. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,038,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in ICU Medical by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

