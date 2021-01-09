ILCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $7.02 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $136,924.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and FreiExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005638 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005328 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000138 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,574,737,657 coins and its circulating supply is 621,041,237 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Crex24, FreiExchange, C-CEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

