Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Separately, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $329.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.40, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 26,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $243,399.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $516,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,045,509 shares of company stock worth $29,595,643. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Immersion by 82.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 294.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 192,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Immersion by 292.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

