Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sells 27,600 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $2,197,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,198,547.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,941,290.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,855,528.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $84.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $88.75.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

