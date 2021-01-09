ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ING. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $10.16 on Thursday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

