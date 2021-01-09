Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Sells $107,207.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.40 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

