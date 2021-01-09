Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $4.69 on Top Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $4.69 or 0.00011397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $70.41 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00022925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00104624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.28 or 0.00559121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00216115 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,178 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

