Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Capitalization Hits $481,060.32

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $481,060.32 and approximately $4,377.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 75.4% higher against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00043752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.09 or 0.04279707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00033818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00304854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

