InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) Trading 28% Higher

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) traded up 28% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.80. 124,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 53,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$41.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.81.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.9799998 EPS for the current year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

