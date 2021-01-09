Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $142,631.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,995.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Inovalon by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,969,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 198,178 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 177,102 shares during the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

