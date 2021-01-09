Insider Buying: Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO Acquires $15,420.21 in Stock

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy acquired 2,081 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $15,420.21.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, David Portnoy bought 3,436 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,292.52.

On Thursday, November 5th, David Portnoy purchased 9,940 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $65,703.40.

On Monday, November 2nd, David Portnoy acquired 17,750 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $122,120.00.

On Monday, October 26th, David Portnoy bought 9,897 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,097.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCEL opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 58.74%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

