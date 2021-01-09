Insider Buying: Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,483,715.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 406,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $2,483,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Clifford Sosin bought 1,600,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Clifford Sosin bought 141,124 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,369.32.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Clifford Sosin bought 850,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,500.00.

PRTY opened at $7.97 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $881.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $533.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTY. Stephens increased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

