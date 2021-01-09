Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Insider Buys £14,736.80 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 18,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £14,736.80 ($19,253.72).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 20,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

On Thursday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,161 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,728.80 ($12,710.74).

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 10,283 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £8,123.57 ($10,613.50).

On Monday, December 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 30,508 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £23,491.16 ($30,691.35).

On Thursday, December 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 31,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

Shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.30. ULS Technology plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £51.90 million and a P/E ratio of 38.10.

About ULS Technology plc (ULS.L)

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

