Insider Selling: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CTO Sells 2,518 Shares of Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CTO Derek Knudsen sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $295,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AYX opened at $116.50 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.48, a P/E/G ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AYX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,471 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 72.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 447,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after acquiring an additional 188,022 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

