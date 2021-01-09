Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $719,200.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $719,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $31,067,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $663,700.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $80.76 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -175.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 103,752.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 607,987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,523,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after buying an additional 583,725 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after buying an additional 557,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after buying an additional 347,511 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.