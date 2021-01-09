Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00.

EXTR opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.