Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, November 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $252.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Stephens began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Generac by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,020,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

