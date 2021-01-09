Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 205 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $11,641.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,414.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

