Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 185,219 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $25,941,773.14.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $141.76 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

