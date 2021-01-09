Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells $891,870.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $891,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares in the company, valued at $28,291,220.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $909,300.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $779,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $745,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Peter Anevski sold 12,886 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $398,821.70.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Peter Anevski sold 97,503 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,904,614.37.

On Monday, November 9th, Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,119,125.52.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $44.29 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

