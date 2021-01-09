Insider Selling: Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marybeth Carberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $55,431.09.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Marybeth Carberry sold 6,256 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $14,326.24.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $258.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.88. Resonant Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RESN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Resonant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Resonant by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 140,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

