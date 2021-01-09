Insider Selling: Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $4,814,246.56 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $25,525,500.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 75,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,750.00.

WORK stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.02 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,371,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.