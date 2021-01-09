Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $2,093,400.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $2,093,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,862.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Porrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,694,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after buying an additional 465,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

