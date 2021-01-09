Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sells $508,053.21 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $508,053.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, Sebastian Buerba sold 38 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $7,463.20.

On Monday, December 7th, Sebastian Buerba sold 127 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total value of $24,961.85.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $570,750.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $210.63 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.18.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $203,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stamps.com by 134.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.