Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Sells $257,180.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $257,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

