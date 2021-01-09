Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $1,003,148.44 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 106,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 200,029 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

