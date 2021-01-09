Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, J Mariner Kemper sold 700 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $48,650.00.

On Friday, December 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,105 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $215,921.70.

On Monday, December 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $750,676.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $151,734.00.

On Friday, November 6th, J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56.

On Wednesday, November 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00.

On Monday, October 19th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $173,695.69.

UMBF stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $76.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

