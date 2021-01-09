Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells $1,394,895.64 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares in the company, valued at $93,916,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZNTL stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,459 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $25,468,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $8,826,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,374,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

