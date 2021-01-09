Insights Network (INSTAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $54,639.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 52.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $54,639.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00039064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00278668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,150.43 or 0.02828688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.