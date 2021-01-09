Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Summer Street began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. 3,254,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $135,883.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,454 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after buying an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.