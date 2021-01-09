Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of IPAR opened at $61.14 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $591,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

