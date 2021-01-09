Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $65.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price objective hoisted by Compass Point from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $2,350,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 934,190 shares of company stock valued at $52,284,170. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.