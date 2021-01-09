Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

IFP opened at C$23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.09. Interfor Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$24.49.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$644.88 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 2.4245308 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

