Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Intertek Group stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.63. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $82.42.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

