Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISNPY. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

