inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Get inTEST alerts:

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 8,270 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $42,673.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $263,356.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTEST (INTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.