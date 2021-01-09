Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

IVC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NYSE IVC opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Invacare has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

