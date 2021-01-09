Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invacare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $348.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.96. Invacare has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. On average, analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,850,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 1,057,000 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 303,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.