Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get Invacare alerts:

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.96. Invacare has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Invacare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,850,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Invacare by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60,191 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Invacare by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.