Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.93

Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.93 and last traded at $82.78, with a volume of 86920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78.

Get Invesco Cleantech ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZD. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period.

Invesco Cleantech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PZD)

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Cleantech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Cleantech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.