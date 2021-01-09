Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.16

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.16 and traded as low as $24.18. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 1,671,692 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,108,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,547,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,496,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 493.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 213,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 177,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UUP)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

